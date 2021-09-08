CIRCLEVILLE — A ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks is being held this weekend in Downtown Circleville.
Caroline Esterline spoke at Circleville City Council Tuesday about the event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Pickaway County Courthouse steps.
“The service should last about 45 minutes and will be really lovely,” she said.
The event will begin with a prayer, pledge and the national anthem. The plan is to have a few speakers and to hold the event in conjunction with the chimes and bells of surrounding churches and the courthouse in honor of the various significant times of the day.
“The courthouse bells will toll at 8:46 when the first tower, the south tower, was hit and at 9:03 a.m. when the second tower, the north tower, was hit,” Esterline said. “We’re going to have the church bells ring for Shanksville and the Pentagon.”
Esterline said the Pickaway County Republican Women organized the event, but that it was a non-partisan event for all.
“Please, everyone is welcome, inside the county, out of the county, everyone,” she said.