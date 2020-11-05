CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Deputies arrested a woman following reports of a woman passed out in a vehicle with two children.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Deputies alongside Harrison Township Fire EMS personnel were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 2.
After arriving on the scene, the woman gave deputies a false name, however deputies later learned she was Glenna M. Darby-Klien, 37 of West Portsmouth, Ohio.
Darby-Klein refused treatment from the medics and while the investigation was ongoing Pickaway County Children’s Services responded to the scene to assist with the children. After asking to retrieve a coat for one of the children, Corporal Stephen Harger saw in plain sight after moving the coat a container with over 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine.
After searching her, deputies found more than $800 cash on Darby-Klein who told deputies she thought she was somewhere between Buckeye Lake and Lancaster.
The two children were taken to the Pickaway County Job and Family Services office where Scioto County Children Services picked up the children and returned to Scioto County.
Darby-Klein was transported to the Pickaway County Jail where she was charged with trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, possession of drugs, a second degree felony, endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor and obstruction of just, a first degree misdemeanor.