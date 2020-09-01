CIRCLEVILLE — A 17-year-old boy has died at the Circleville Juvenile Detention Facility.
An unidentified youth specialist who was conducting regular medical rounds found the boy unresponsive Monday morning.
A facility nurse was called who then assessed the boy and performed CPR. Then Circleville Fire Department EMS personnel arrived and performed CPR before the boy was pronounced dead.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, which is still ongoing as of Tuesday morning.
Lt. Rob Sellers, commander of the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said they’re waiting on the autopsy to be completed.
“We are conducting an investigation, it’s standard protocol with any death,” Sellers explained. “We were notified by the facility yesterday morning and troopers responded. There did not appear to be any evidence of self-harm and he was housed alone. Next step will be to see what the autopsy reveals.”
The boy was located in a single-secured room and was committed to the facility from Hamilton County and was charged with sexual battery.
The Department of Youth Services said they would release more information as it becomes available.