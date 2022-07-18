A Parkinson’s Champion takes a stand against Parkinson’s on behalf of themselves and others displaying character, integrity, resilience, and perseverance in the face of overwhelming adversity. Our champions are unique. Through their selfless spirit, they build community awareness of the effects of Parkinson’s disease while supporting, encouraging, and inspiring others to action through their efforts. They are the most soft-spoken, gentle voice heard above all others.
This year as a dual celebration, we honored the legacies of our past Champions as we gathered to celebrate our 2021 and 2022 Parkinson’s Champions at the 2022 Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure. We were privileged to have Olga Sherman’s family present to accept her award as our 2021 Parkinson’s Champion.
Olga worked at GE, was a realtor at Ken Realty, and was a devout member of Hedges Chapel for many years. She was active in the Delay the DiseaseTM class in Circleville and an integral part of the Pickaway County YMCA. For those who knew Olga, her spirit and personality would immediately brighten your day! As PD changed her lifestyle, it couldn’t stop Olga, she remained resilient and driven. She took upon herself to learn to swim in her later years to replace her previous activities she could no longer do as PD tried again and again to put a damper on what she wanted to accomplish.
Learning to swim after her diagnosis was one of her many proudest moments. She regularly attended the YMCA as an integral part of the volleyball group, card club, and silver sneakers. To honor her work, she accepted a very well-deserved and very distinguished award for her activism and dedication to exercise at the Parkinson’s symposium in Columbus in 2019. It is because of her resilience, selfless leadership and her fortitude, and positive impact on others we honor Olga as our 2021 champion. She is deeply missed by many as her legacy and incomparable positive spirit lives on. It was with great honor and many fond memories; we recognized Olga Sherman at the 2022 Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure ceremony.
Our 2022 Champion is Betty Imler and her husband Dan as her caregiver. Betty was regularly active in the local Delay the DiseaseTM exercise classes prior to the COVID outbreak, however, a pandemic could not deter Betty. She continued to ride her exercise bike at home and walked their long driveway under the watchful eye and care of Dan. Betty has touched many other people’s lives while serving as a surgical nurse at Berger Hospital, then a plant nurse at Thompson Consumer Electronics. After retirement, she continued her service to others by volunteering at CASA as a court appointed advocate for children in abused or neglected home situation or foster care.
PD entered Betty’s life in 2013, however, she has not let this define her. She continued to remain active by exercising, traveling, and enjoying their five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. With his bright smile, unfailing spirit and faith, Dan has constantly been by her side through this journey as her primary caregiver. In honor of their life of service together, it was a privilege to celebrate with their family and friends in support of all they have done and continue to do for others. On their special day, State Representative Brian Stewart attended the walk to personally presented a commendation to Betty and Dan for their contributions to others living with PD within our community. Congratulations to Betty, Dan, and family!
If you or someone in your family is experiencing life with Parkinson’s disease, please visit our website for additional information on the Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure.
The Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure was presented by OhioHealth, The Savings Bank, and the Wellman family.