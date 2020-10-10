CIRCLEVILLE — Although there will be no Pumpkin Show this year, residents still have the chance to get a taste of the yearly festival.
Circleville Sunrise Rotary will host Taste of Pumpkin Show on Oct. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center. The event is a drive-through format.
The event will feature Sunrise Rotary’s famous Pumpkin Chili and cornbread, Lindsey’s pumpkin doughnuts, Sharff’s apparel, Rhoad's Garden Center Pumpkin Rolls and Whoopie Pies, PCCF Youth Advisory County’s pumpkin fudge and hot dogs, the Circleville Athletic Boosters pumpkin bread, and the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce scarecrow kits.
Sunrise Rotary club president Gwen Wolford said they hope to share some of the Pumpkin Show magic through the event.
“Our hopes are that this can give the community a bit of the Pumpkin Show feeling but doing it safely in the middle of the pandemic,” Wolford said. “The Pumpkin show felt they couldn’t keep people safe so the club got together this summer to brainstorm what we could do and this is what we came up with. We’re very excited to bring this opportunity to the community with our chili and some of the other things they look forward to each year.”
Wolford said they also wanted to financially fill the holes from the Pumpkin Show and continue the community service and charitable work the event funds.
“Last year, Sunrise Rotary invested just under $20,000 in the community and we need to make money this year to continue that tradition,” she said. “Without the Pumpkin Show that is a challenge.”
Wolford said the event will be drive-through only and are asking people to remain in their cars for the event, wearing masks when in proximity with the workers.
“People aren’t permitted to get out their cars and the workers will be required to have masks,” she said. “The cars will follow the circle around at the top of the hill and the vendors will come to their car to greet them.”
Wolford said Pickaway County Community Action will also use the event as a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition members will pass out information on Drug Collection Day including the drug neutralization bags.
Wolford said there are preorders available through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CvilleSunRotary. Lindsey’s doughnuts are only available through preorders.
“Hopefully those who pre-order we’ll be able to serve quickly,” she said. “We will also have a site order lane for those that don’t pre-order. It just might take a little bit longer.”
Wolford said they’re also offering limited delivery.
“If they’re in Circleville or close to the city limits they can get delivery,” Wolford said. “There’s a service club at Circleville High School called Rotary Interact Club and they will be assisting that day with deliveries. Any tips that they receive will go back to their club.”
Wolford said the club sponsors youth, seniors, and the at-risk population with the funds they raise. They recently completed a project creating survival bags for people who have lived through human trafficking.
“We started selling cornbread with our chili last year and the sales from the cornbread are earmarked to Rotary International’s Foundation that’s working to eliminate polio,” she said. “In America, we don’t really think about it but it's a problem in other parts of the world. Other foundations matches us so, for every $1 we contribute, we raise $3. All the rest of our profits, like from the chili, stay here locally.”