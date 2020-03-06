CIRCLEVILLE — The phone lines for Pickaway County 911 were down due to unknown complications Thursday morning. The Circleville Police Department issued a press release notifying locals and media outlets that day.
Although all phone lines were declared down, however, regular phone lines for the Circleville Police Department are still functioning properly.
In the press release, the police department requested if people need assistance to then call the department at 740-474-8888 extension 0 for dispatch.
The department also stated if locals cannot contact any other law enforcement or fire agency in Pickaway County, to then call the Circleville Police. The department can communicate with the other departments via radio.
“We are currently experiencing an outage with our 911 and non-emergency lines,” the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post. “This appears to be a county-wide issue. We are actively working with Frontier to get this issue resolved. In case of an emergency we can still be reached at 740-601-7425 or 740-601-7585.”
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office gave an update around noon on Thursday about cell phones calling into 911.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office stated that 911 calls from cell phones were being routed to the dispatchers at the sheriff’s office. If people were unable to dial 911 from a cellular device, they requested people to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-601-7425 or the Circleville Police Department.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office stated on their Facebook page that the 911 phone lines were working normally again.