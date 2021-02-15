CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to tackle the problem of student loan debt, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), alongside Kathleen Rice (D-NY), have introduced a pair of bills to congress.
The bills aim to reduce student loan debt by allowing employers to contribute to an employees student loans tax free up to $10,000.
“For some students in Ohio’s 15th, pursuing their dreams means pursing higher education, but too often, the cost is prohibitive, or it results in tens of thousands of dollars of debt,” Stivers said.
“I know how stressful the cost of higher education can be. One of the reasons I joined the Ohio Army National Guard was to help pay for my undergraduate degree at Ohio State. With help from these bills, students who are eager to create the next big thing, to innovate and advance our nation, won’t have to shy away from education due to the rising costs of attendance or the potential to be hamstrung by debt throughout their professional careers.”
The DEBT Act, H.R. 902, encourages employers to contribute up to $10,000 per year to their employee’s student loans as a non-taxable benefit. Ultimately, this allows student borrowers to keep more of their paychecks and helps businesses recruit and retain employees in the workforce.
Stivers gave an example that if someone falls in the 20 percent tax bracket then they’d have to pay $2,000 in taxes on $10,000 in student loan payments made by their employer.
“That’s a huge issue,” Stivers said. “Current law allows employers to make payments on your behalf, but it’s a taxable event. It’s a win-win for students because they get to keep their hard-earned cash and the government doesn’t add to the debt. Democrats want to cancel debt and that just moves the debt crisis from the students to the government.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act incorporated a portion of H.R. 902 to allow employers to temporarily make direct, non-taxable payments to help employees repay their student loans up to $5,250.
H.R. 902 will the expand on some of those previously approved measures.
“We want to do something, but we want to do something that makes sense,” Stivers aid. “There are ways to get creative that help, that Republicans and Democrats can agree on. This had more than 300 votes last time. I’m confident we’ll get this done and we’ll do it this year.”
Rep. Rice’s Students and Families Empowerment Act, H.R. 891, will implement four common-sense solutions to ease the burden of interest for student loans. First, this bill removes the current $2,500 cap on deductions for student loan interest and applies the same treatment that home mortgage receives, allowing all interest to be deducted on loan amounts up to $750,000.
H.R. 891 also eliminates current income limits on who can claim student loan interest deductions. Many students seeking graduate and advanced degrees have no choice but to take on additional loans as they seek advanced skills. These same students often earn higher salaries upon graduation commensurate with their advanced training, but are excluded under current law from the benefit of interest deductibility. This bill allows individuals earning more than $80,000 annually ($165,000 for couples filing jointly) to take these deductions on their taxes.
“A lot of professionals just don’t get to deduct the interest on their student loans,” Stivers said. “If you want to be a doctor or a lawyer, it might cost you.”
H.R. 891 also gives parent borrows and recent graduates a year instead of six months to begin payments on their federal student loans. Interest doesn’t accrue during that period.
“We’re going to work our tails off to get this done,” Stivers aid. “It’s important to students no matter where you go to school, whether it’s Ohio Christian University or Ohio State. It’s not cheap these days.”