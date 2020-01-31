NEW HOLLAND — Books are flying off the shelves at the New Holland Library, however, it’s for a bittersweet reason.
The library will close its doors next month as the property, a former school building on South Main Street, has been sold. The volunteer librarians have begun the process of donating books to other libraries and allowing anyone, who wishes to, take the books home.
Peggy Lester, librarian at the New Holland Library, said the library started in 2005, nearly 15 years ago and has received donations and hand me-downs during its duration to stay open.
“We had shelves all around the room and in another room that were all filled up,” she said. “These rooms were plum full.”
The library is open now through Feb. 13 on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. for people to stop by and pick up books. The librarians estimate that about 70 percent of the books that were previously in the library are gone but there many new titles and classics and took a point to mention an entire shelf of material on Princess Diana.
Lester said everything from the books to the computers, and the shelving units were gifts from some members of the community and most of it is gone.
“We had some older computers that were donated by some wonderful people in town, the shelves came from an old grocery store,” Lester told The Circleville Herald. “A lot of things were repurposed and reused here.”
Since the library doesn’t have much in the way of funding other than a few in-kind donations, it wasn’t possible to re-open and pay consistent rent and utilities, Lester noted.
“Since we are volunteers and retired, the funding is too low to buy another spot or to even rent and to keep up with the water,” Lester commented. “It was unfortunate but now we’ll have to deal with our own little libraries and trade around books. We do like to do that.”
At its height the librarians estimated that more than 10,000 books were kept in the library; they estimate only about 30 to 35 percent of them remain.
“We had everything from Victoria Holt to James Patterson to Lee Holt,” she stated.
Librarian Sherry Ferguson said things were organized perfectly before they started parting with books.
“It’s hard seeing this place now with what we had. There were shelves and shelves and boxes of books we hadn’t put out. It was packed. Everything is now out of place,” Ferguson said.
Lester said Carnegie Library in Fayette County has already put their name on some books and a table and some books were already taken to the Pickaway County Library. Lester vowed to find a home for each book still there and hopes people come find a new author to try since they’re free.
“None of these books will go the way of the landfill,” she said. “They’ll find a home somewhere.”
Lester said they didn’t charge late fees for customers and they used the card and pocket system to keep records of the books.
“If someone couldn’t get it back because it was raining or we were closed for some reason, we never charged a fine,” Lester added.
Lester noted that for her and her fellow librarians it’s bittersweet to see the place close. She even taught at the building in from 1978 to 1985.
“You won’t find anyone else that loves books more than we do,” she stated. “I took home some pictures to put on my bulletin board at home to look at and say that was the year that was. I’ve been in the library for almost 50 years, I started in the school teaching and went to the library.”
It’s the people Lester will miss most about the library, including her fellow librarians who they’ll now have to set aside time to see each other every week once the library closes.
“Wonderful people will come in and check out books,” she remarked. “We had a lot of adults and very small children through the years and I think all of them have enjoyed being here.”
Librarian Dorothy Plakaros said she will miss the place too; she started about five years ago.
“It seems like everything is going but us,” Plakaros noted. “My son told me if they take me, then they’ll turn me back loose. I love being here. I love the books. This is my second home. I’ll really miss the people.”
For the time being, Lester is going to fill her time with amateur genealogy and working with the family history project.
“It’s backed by the Mormon Church and they’re scanning in documents,” she said. “I’m flatting papers and recording them and folding them back. I’m not home a lot.”