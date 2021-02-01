CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound is celebrating romance this month with a collection of antique valentines that will be on display.
The local exhibit features two valentine collections with contributions by Carolyn Walters Seitz and Gayle Simms. In addition to the displays, ArtsaRound will offer visitors a glass of wine, cup of hot cocoa and chocolate from Wittich’s Candy Shop.
The gallery will be open Feb.13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is located at 135 West Main Street in Circleville.
“We’re trying to find ways of making things happen instead of sitting back and closing our doors,” he said. “The building we’re in is owned by the Historical Society and about two years ago, they did a display at Mt. Oval, which went really well. We thought, ‘what a fun event since it’s vintage and related to the building.’”
Pennell said he tries to create win-win-win situations where more than one group benefits. In this case, it’s the community, ArtsaRound, Wittich’s and the historical society. He said the gallery would be a great date or family outing.
“I think this could be fun for kids to get them out of the house for an hour or two,” he said. “The kids might miss all that and won’t be able to do exchanges. This is a fun way to see how grandparents and great grandparents did it.”
One collection of valentines was given to Seitz’ mother, Mary Crist Walters, in 1922-1924. Walters was a lifelong Circleville and Pickaway County resident. Born in 1908, she would have been 14 to 16 years old and a student at Circleville Everts School when she received the valentines from friends, whose names are familiar Circleville families of the time.
“The collection contains valentines printed in Germany and are considered ‘mechanical’ for the time; today, we would use the term 3-D,” JP Pennell, gallery director, said. “Others are made in Germany, according to the Vintage Valentine Museum; Germany was the heart of printing for several decades prior to WWII.”
Pennell said the rest of Seitz’ collection was made by the Whitney company of Massachusetts.
“According to the Vintage Valentine Museum, this family-run business started in 1858 and operated for 77 continuous years, making up a generous share of the market in the 20th century,” Pennell said. “There are also valentines without markings. Some items in this collection are for sale.”
Simms’ collection begins in the 1970’s. She was born on Valentines Day.
“The collection features 40 valentines from the 1930s, including a honeycomb valentine made by Beistle of Pennsylvania,” Pennell said. “Beistle’s opened in 1900 and is still in business today.”