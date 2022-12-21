CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County seems to be in a little bit more of a giving mood this holiday season.
At Pickaway County Community action, who runs the annual toys for tots program, they've had almost 1,000 kids participate in the program ahead of the final day but they've also received the donations to match...and then some.
The annual program costs roughly $60,000 a year to fund the toy purchases. PICCA has received $31,000 in cash donations alone this year up more than 50 percent from last year.
"We've seen a lot of people doing fundraisers," Matthias Rickerd, toys for tots organizer, said. "We've had teenagers do fundraisers, school kids, it's coming from everywhere this year. We're getting donations everyday right now and we're still going through them just as fast."
"We've seen individuals that drop off increase substantially this year," Becky Hammond, executive director, added. "We've received about half of this years program in cash donations and the rest in toys plus what we make from the Chili Cook-Off."
In addition to Toys for Tots, Hammond said they've had an extra food distribution in December from the Mid-Ohio Food Bank and more donations go to local veterans.
"We only usual do one food distribution in December on the 15th and it's the biggest one we've ever had," Hammond said. "It was a special holiday one we had cabbage, oranges, onions, pineapple and sweet potatoes. We had some canned food donated so we took some of that out there and we had the beef leftover from the community foundation so we gave that out since we didn't have turkeys this year. It was a very big distribution was great."
Hammond said the Amercian Legion Auxilary #134 donated "all kinds of things" for the veterans at their shelter.
"It was sweaters, socks, t-shirts, blankets, laundry detergant, it was a big collection that was awesome," she said. "People are really stepping up this year. It's unbelievable. I don't know the reasons that people are doing more but we're just glad they're selecting some of our programs to benefits."
Jan Shannon, Pickaway County Community Foundation executive director, said while they've not noticed an increase in overall donations, people have been donating in new and different was.
"Our giving has been redirected because we are seeing quite a few donations to the Inspiration Station," she said. "We're seeing some [increase in donations] it's just in different areas of interest than we've normally seen."