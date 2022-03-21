CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Health Network and the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a community health fair on Saturday, Working Together for Wellness.
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pickaway County Ag and Event Center on Lancaster Pike and is to feature traditional medical providers, as well as non-traditional heath and wellness organizations.
Ivory Harlow, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said four health needs were identified as part of a community health assessment in 2021.
Those needs were mental health and addiction support services, suicide prevention and awareness; chronic disease support for things like diabetes, obesity and heart disease with access to places for fitness and recreation; maternal and infant health; and access to care, community-based education, health insurance, transportation and addressing homelessness.
"Brittany Grate, leader of the Pickaway Health Network, approached the Chamber to propose an event that brings together resources to address all of these issues," Harlow said of the event.
"She and the robust network of health and wellness providers conceptualized an event that was family-friendly and fun, in addition to providing community-based education and resource connections.
"The Chamber of Commerce worked closely with member health and wellness organizations to support and promote the event."
Grate, echoing Harlow, said her hope for the event was to bring together resources and increased awareness of what is available in Pickaway County.
"We hope to showcase the numerous providers and resources here in hopes to improve access for our community, and of course, have a great time together while doing so," she said.
"The primary goal of the event is to connect Pickaway County residents with local health and wellness resources," she said.
"Pickaway County providers offer top-notch general and specialty healthcare. We have excellent wellness practitioners, gyms and fitness establishments, as well as independent trainers. There are readily available recovery resources.
"The secondary goal of the event is to create a fun day at the fairgrounds with something health- and wellness-related to engage multiple generations of the family; parents, kids, grandma and grandpa can learn about and work together for wellness."
Grate said the event will be beneficial for the organizations that participate.
"These types of events are absolutely beneficial for the organizations that participate, not only for the outreach, but also for the networking and collaborations that they foster," she said.
"I myself have made some incredibly important connections with other facilities that has led to some amazing collaborations that has improved the services we are able to both provide."
Harlow said throughout the day, there are to be demonstrations, food- and family-friendly activities.
"Pitabilities, Rockin' Rolls and Da Que Food Trucks will be there," she said. "There will be bounce houses, children's activities and freebies."
At the end of the day, Harlow said it takes a community to maintain good health.
"True wellness is a holistic, community effort," she said. "Gatherings such as this bring all organizations on board, moving toward a common goal of improving community health."
The event is free and open to the public. Harlow said masks are not required for the event, but "vendors and/or attendees who are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, can choose to bring and wear a mask."