A job well done

CIRCLEVILLE — Four Circleville Service Department Employees were honored this week following a pair of compliments from residents for their work repairing city infrastructure on and nearby private property.
Terry Hamilton, Kyle Leasure, Craig Puckett and Tony Pickelsimer, all members of the city’s utility department, were honored with a small ceremony Tuesday morning in the city for their work.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy told the four men that it was important for them to know that not only does the city appreciate what they do, but so do the residents.
“It’s important for you to realize that it’s important we respect what you do, but it’s more helpful to us when we hear from citizens what a good job you do and we appreciate that as they do,” he said.
Each of the four men were presented with a certificate for their service to the city, something McIlroy said is what they do across the city.
“We provide a service to our citizens and that’s all we do,” he said. “Whether it’s police, fire, water, sewer, streets, we provide a service and we thank you for not only doing it, but going a step above.”
Terry Frazier, service director, echoed McIlroy’s thoughts for their service.
“People are not at all bashful about issuing complaints but to hear about the praise from the citizens was a good call to take,” he said. “Keep up the good work.”
The two compliments, one of which came in December following a water line break on Parkview Avenue, and one came in recently from another resident with a sewer issue. Josh Anderson, water and sewer maintenance superintendent, shared more of what happened with the particular compliment last year.
“They had everything put back in proper order and the caller was very complimentary,” Anderson said. “We had to dig her sidewalk out and she was happy with how they got everything put back together. They all do great work.”