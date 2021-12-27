CIRCLEVILLE — Following the success of the event last week, plans are in motion to bring back Light up the Sky next year.
The event, which took place last Wednesday, featured Pickaway County first responders passing through Circleville, stopping at many of the local nursing homes around Circleville and OhioHealth Berger Hospital in an effort to spread holiday cheer and let those both staying and working in those facilities know that people were thinking about them.
Pickaway County units including the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville Police Department, Ashville Police Department, South Bloomfield Police Department, Commercial Point Police Department, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Saltcreek-Tarlton Fire Department, Amanda Township Fire Department, and the Pickaway Township Fire Department were in the procession that started at 6 p.m.
Deputy Pete Bowers, of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, organized the event, saying it couldn’t have gone better.
“I was thrilled to see the turnout,” Bowers said of the 40 to 50 vehicles in the procession. “When I started planning it, I wasn’t sure what the turnout would be and how it would be perceived.”
Bowers said the sheriff’s office has received many messages on social media and over the phone about the event from grateful residents.
“It was awesome to see the faces of the people who were waving from the windows of the nursing homes and we had calls from citizens and Facebook messages of people who were overwhelmed with the joy it brought to people and even the people who were standing on the sidewalk or looked out their windows,” he said. “The joy that it brought them has made it all worth it.”
Bowers even shared one particular story they’ve received in response.
“There was a community member who reached out to us at the sheriff’s officewith how much joy it brought to her mom,” he said. “Her mom was in Pickaway Manor and [the caller] said she hadn’t lit up like that since she has been in the nursing home. Even if it was that one person, it was worth it.”
Bowers said he’s going to take a look at improving the event for 2022, most likely by changing the parade route.
“I don’t think it could have gone better, but we’re making sure we change the route to include Wyngate next year,” he said. “Changing the route would probably be the only thing and we’ll invite more outside agencies next year to make it even bigger.”
Bowers said there has been interest from other local first responders and even motorcycle clubs to participate next year.
“Now that we’ve got this first one under our belt, we can build on it for next year and make it even better,” he said.
“It was a very cool event with great turnout. I couldn’t be happier.”