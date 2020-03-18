CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce alongside the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau has created a “one stop shop” of information on its website for the public while many businesses and restaurants change their hours and operations in order to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
In response COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has closed restaurants to dine-in service in an effort to not spread the disease. As a reaction, many local businesses have changed how they’re operating by providing take out and delivery options.
Marlee Martin, executive director of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce said they have been working to connect their membership and the community to the resources available.
“We want the community to know our local businesses are doing what they can during this difficult time,” she said. “I encourage the community to reach out and say hello, maybe purchase a gift certificate to use later. Some of our businesses have e-commerce websites where you can purchase items and I encourage the community to take advantage of that and shop our local businesses online.”
Martin suggested the community follow their favorite local businesses on social media and remain in touch for personalized online services.
“Many of these businesses have social media pages also, where you can communicate with sales associates to purchase merchandise and ask questions,” Martin commented. “Our local boutiques offer a personalized shopping service all the time but this is the time to really take advantage of it.”
In addition to providing information about local businesses and restaurants, the Chamber has information on public health updates, resources at both the federal and state level that are available locally as well as information from the Pickaway County Emergency Management agency.
The list of restaurants, which includes addresses, phone numbers and information on if they offer pickup, delivery or online service is available through the chamber’s webpage on the subject at http://www.pickawaychamber.com/covid--19.
Martin recognizes that the list might not be complete and that any restaurant not on the list can contact her at the office at 740-474-4923 or by email at chamber@pickaway.com.