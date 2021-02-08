CIRCLEVILLE — A Logan Elm student placed third at the 2020 National Association of Conservation Districts poster contest.
Olivia Bright, an eighth-grade student at Logan Elm, finished third in the seventh-through-ninth grade category. This year's theme was "Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?" and started with a local contest before moving on to the state level.
"Over 100 students from around Pickaway County competed in the county contest, and the first-place winners from each grade category were sent on to the state contest to compete against other first-place posters from around Ohio," Katerina Sharp, education and outreach coordinator, said. "Students learned about the importance of pollinators, who our pollinators are and the habits of honey bees."
Bright said she was surprised and happy with her third-place finish.
"When Mrs. Helsel first assigned us to do this in our art class, I was excited to do it, but never thought I would win first place in the county again, let alone third at state," she said. "Those who know me know that I usually take forever to finish a project and I was so close to starting over, but I remember sitting in class and my friends Adasyn and Lynsay kept telling me that it looked so good and to keep going. I guess it’s safe to say I'm very happy I kept going."
This upcoming year is Bright's last year of eligibility.
"It is a great honor and I am so thankful for the outcome of this poster contest," she said. "I will be entering again this year for the last time, so I guess we'll see if I can carry out then what now seems like a tradition."
A copy of Bright's poster is currently on display at the Pickaway County Library near the Children's section.
"This is the second year in a row Olivia has had a poster place first at the county level and been sent on to the state contest," Sharp said.