CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville and Pickaway County have a rich Black history dating back to before the county was formed.
The Herald, from research from the Pickaway County African American Heritage Association, has some of stories of those that made an impact locally and beyond.
Draper Brown
At a time when Black Americans needed to be sponsored by a white, usually a businessman, to visit the state, Brown was a land developer. In 1804 the Ohio Constitution prohibited slavery but also established laws which prohibited people of color from settling or residing in the state, regardless of their status of freedom.
In 1816 Brown purchased “six acres of planted corn” from another Black man, Samuel Wright. It’s unknown where these acres were located exactly.
Despite open notices to vacate as the county in 1826, Brown and his family continued to not only live in what is now present day Pickaway County, but owned land. Brown sold land that would be the properties at 304 South Pickaway Street and 213 East Mound Street. Brown would also continue to buy property up until near the time of his death, including the land that would be used to extend South Pickaway Street. At the time of these deals, Circleville was still a circle around the center with square properties surrounding it.
Brown would die in 1834. Following his death, his property would be divided into lots, including the lots that were created to make Union Street and the lot owned by Trinity Lutheran Church at 321 South Pickaway Street.
Fanny Nash Cooper
Cooper was a Circleville resident originally from Pomeroy, Ohio. She’s known for starting the Cooper Community Day club whose mission was “to provide wholesome activities and encouragement for children who might not otherwise have opportunity to experience these things.”
Cooper received the AMVETS Post 2256 Outstanding Citizen of the Year, a resolution for service to children from Circleville City Council, the Circleville Noon Rotary Community Service Over Self Award. Cooper died in 2000 and was honored in 2014 with the PCAAHA 2014 Posthumous Legacy Award.
Naomi Phifer Dade
Born on Jan. 10, 1929 in Five Points, she was the first and only Black woman to be elected to Circleville City Council.
She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Circleville and was a member of several groups, including Business Women’s Professional, the Democratic Women’s Association, Common Pleas Court Advisory Board, CUSH Board and Circleville EMT.
Dade died on Sept. 14, 2011 and was honored in 2028 by the Pickaway County African American Heritage Association with the Marie Johnson Ardrey Civic Memorial Award.
Elmer Augustus Dade
Dade was born in Lancaster in 1892 and lived in Circleville during his youth. His early accomplishments include taking first place in the 1904 Circleville Pumpkin Show Flour Contest, sack race and running race. He received $2 for winning.
Dade would go on to become a successful dancer and choreographer, starting in 1910 as a cast member in Kersand’s “Minstrels”. He had a 50-year career in performances across the United States, from New York to California. He would then take his career up a notch and become a book agent and producer for shows.
Dade died in August 1971.
Jessie Dickerson
Dickerson was born on Dec. 15, 1879 in Circleville and would later become the first Black woman to graduate Cleveland Homeopathic Medical College. Dickerson practiced medicine for seven years in Cleveland. Dickerson would then open a medical practice in Muskogee’s Indian Territory. She would be forced to close her medical practice after contracting a pulmonary infection and she would die on March 2, 1909 at the age of 29.
Ernest Walker Irving
Born in Circleville, Irving was a physician, educator and businessman. He graduated from Circleville High School in 1889 he earned a scholarship to attend Duckworth Business College. He had an aptitude for public speaking and would give the welcome address for President Theorodre Roosevelt when he visited Memphis, Tennessee.
In an 1897 article in The Circleville Union-Herald, it was written that Irving “was among the first colored graduates the school produced. He had no means but is ambition and exceedingly gifted.”
Irving would go on to become a doctor, graduating from Meharry Medical College in Nashville. His medical knowledge and expertise would later lead him to be known as an expert witness, even testifying in a famous Memphis area case that was in front of the United States Supreme Court.
James “Cricket” Smith
Born in 1862 in Circleville, Smith was part of a family of barbers and would organize a barber shop symphony orchestra. The barbershop would be filled with instruments that people would play while they sang.
Smith was one of Ted Lewis’ influences in his early life and even taught Lewis to play the harmonica, saxophone and clarinet.
Lewis would stop by the barbershop after school and practice and never failed to give a nod to smith.
“He doesn’t play Jazz but produces syncopation,” Lewis said of Smith. “The rhythm I developed and made famous was learned in that barbershop.
Smith would be awarded the PCAAHA 2017 Posthumous Legacy Award for his contributions to Jazz music. Smith died in 1923 in Columbus.
Lydia Smith
Smith was the organizer of the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, the second-oldest religious organization in Pickaway County. Smith, known as Aunt Lydia, was born in 1779 in Maryland and came to Circleville in 1825. She would work as domestic help in several “well-to-do” homes.
Her obituary reads; “Finding no church here of her own people, she worshipped with organized churches among the white people, holding her membership with the [Methodist Episcopal] Church.”
Smith died on March 13, 1875.
Janet Grant Smith
Smith was born on Nov. 18 1895 in Dayton and her family would later move to Circleville and attend the Second Baptist Church. She lived on Maplewood Avenue in the house her father built and would be later recognized for her work in human civil rights.
Smith was active in the Ohio Federation of Colored Girls and was active in the National Association of Colored Women when they picketed the White House in 1946 to protect the lynching African American men.
Samuel “Sammy” Stewart
Stewart was born in Circleville in 1891 and would become a famous band leader in the 1920s. He would play in large cities like New York City and Chicago and would famously sign long term deals with theaters.
In 1923 Stewart opened in Chicago with the first black orchestra of it’s kind that featured a melodic, classical influenced jazz.
His run in Chicago would end when Elliot Ness shut down the club for prohibition violations.
Stewart had refused hired a new trumpet player, Louis Armstrong, which was seen as the beginning of his decline both artistically and commercially.
Stewart would continue, however returning to Ohio after playing in Detroit for a period. He would open the Ogden Theater on Thanksgiving Day in 1928 and would eventually retire from performing to teach piano and organ in the 1950’s. He died on Aug. 5, 1960.
In The Pittsburgh Courier, on April 12, 1930, Stewart was considered “the most outstanding figure” among Ohio’s musicians.
William Hannibal Thomas
Born on May 4, 1843 in Circleville, Thomas was a Civil War veteran, politician, lawyer, preacher and author. He was the first Black man to enroll at Otterbein University in Westerville but he did not graduate after being forced to leave the school.
Thomas joined the Union Army in 1861 and would be discharged in July of 1865, serving in the 42nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He later joined the 95th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He was present at several conflicts, including the surrender of Vicksburg. During the war, he lost his right arm following a gunshot wound.
Thomas was appointed by President Rutherford B. Hayes to consul to Portuguese Southwest Africa, now Angoloa.
Thomas is perhaps most remembered for his book “The American Negro” that was published in 1901.
In “The American Negro,” Thomas wrote that the black population had traits and behaviors that were the cause of the prejudice. This writing would be used by white racists to support their own ideas of white superiority and would also be denounced by Black authors such as Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois and Charles Chestnutt. He would be the subject of a John David Smith book titled “Black Judas.”
Thomas died in Columbus in 1935.
Ellen Dalton Lyons Tibbs
Tibbs, known as Autie Lyons, was a nurse to President Abraham Lincoln’s family while they were in the White House. Her two brothers, Luther an David, lived in Circleville and she moved here following Lincoln’s assassination.
Tibbs was employed by the Martin Family, who lived on West Union Street. She would later move to Kentucky where she died at the age of 103. Her remains were brought back to Pickaway County and she was buried in the Martin’s lot on the north side of Forest Cemetery.
** *** **
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright and the Pickaway County African American Heritage Association’s collection titled “Favorite Sons and Daughters Biographies.”