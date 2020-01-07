ASHVILLE — There is a mystery within this mystery.
It may have been purposeful. It may have been purely coincidental. However it happened, people are stunned that a true story about a former Ashville, Ohio farm resident may have inspired several lines in Rian Johnson’s rollicking new movie — Knives Out. The whodunit movie is about the murder of world-famous author Harlan Thrombey.
During the movie one of the detectives interrogating a possible murder suspect mentions how much he loved Mr. Thrombey’s murder mysteries. His favorite involved a cow’s apparent shotgun killing of a farmer.
A couple of years ago, Bob Hines was researching unusual events and stories about northern Pickaway County in the archives of Ohio History Connection when he came across the sad story of Ira Cummins. He could not resist sharing what he had found on Facebook. Here is what he wrote about an article that appeared in the December 1904 Ashville Home News:
“Statistics show that every year more people are killed by cows than by sharks. It is not even close. Deaths by cows are almost four times the number of deaths by shark attack. You should know right now that this story of a former local man’s encounter with an angry cow does not have a happy ending.
“Ira Cummins had been out hunting with a friend. They were coming home when they met a cow and her calf that should have already been in the barn. The two young men undertook the task of driving them back to the barn, but the cow would not cooperate.
“According to the report, the cow became vicious and charge the two men, knocking Ira to the ground with his gun in hand. When the loaded gun hit the ground it discharged, the pellets entered his body below the ribs on his left side and lodged in his right lung.
“Ira’s friend carried the still conscious man home. He struggled to survive, but 13 hours later the wound proved to be fatal. Sadly for Ira, this is the only time in history that a bovine shot and killed a human being.”
The true story is unusual, but how it ended up in Knives Out screenplay is indeed a mystery. The story of the killer cow appears as a vignette in a new Reedy Press book authored by Hines titled Amazing Ashville. The book will be released in early April.
Editor’s note: The author of this article wishes to remain anonymous.