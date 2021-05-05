CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to breaking the cycle of addition, Pickaway Area Recovery Services (PARS) has developed a partnership with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Wendy Gatewood, associate director of Pickaway Area Recovery Services, said the Sheriff’s Deputies and their K-9 partners have been invaluable to what they’re trying to do.
“They did a sweep for us and talked with our clients,” Gatewood said. “One of our clients told us yesterday that it was pretty cool to have them here and for him to not be looking over his shoulder and in fear of them. That’s an amazing feeling.”
Gatewood said the community isn’t aware of how involved the deputies are in trying to help people get clean and that a lot of times, all that is seen are the arrests.
“They don’t get credit for all the do, but they do it because they care about the community and care about us and what we do,” she said. “They want to help these people. That’s the thing some people don’t understand is that without consequences and structure, they won’t get better. At the Sheriff’s Office, they understand that.”
Gatewood said anytime they need something, all they have to do is make a phone call.
“They brought all four dogs, and all four handlers came,” she said. “They’re professional, but they’re unique individuals with their unique dogs. They’re professional, but personable. If we have an issue with a client, they come down and talk with the client. It’s a unique collaboration we have with them.”
Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Steven Harger, and his K-9 partner, Joris, were one of the K-9 teams that swept the facility this week.
For Harger and his fellow deputies, it’s not only good practice for their dogs, but it’s also service to their community to assist PARS with their facilities.
“That’s what makes what we do special, the K-9 community is a small community and being able to partner with people in your community to give back and prevent things they used to do,” he said.
“We do what we do because we want the users to come to a facility like this and get better and get the help they need. We see so many of the repeat offenders and we have a job to do, but we’ll keep bringing them in to hope they’ll come to a facility like this to get the help they need and get back to their families.”
Kurt, a 39-year-old client of PARS, said he felt better knowing that the dogs had swept the facility.
“If someone brings something in that can be a trigger for sure,” he said. “I’m glad they brought the dogs in because that lets me know this is a safe environment and there are no drugs because they would have found them. The dogs are good dogs that are on top of their game.”
Kurt said the surprise visit was good because nothing could be hidden if there had been something present. He said having the deputies there was different because he wasn’t afraid of them.
“The sheriff’s [deputies] were really nice and told us we did a good job because they found nothing,” he said.
Harger said it was a good moment to do the sweep of the facility earlier this week and to not have the dogs alert to anything.
“Anytime we do a sweep, whether it’s here or at one of the schools and the dogs don’t alert to anything, it’s a good day,” he said.
“That’s what we want and it’s very good training for the dogs. When we train, we train for blank rooms but this was a real-world situation and for them to not find anything is good for the dogs as well. People will apologize when we don’t find anything, but that’s a good thing, not only for the facility and the clients, but for the dogs as well.”