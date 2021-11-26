CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to grow their sport locally, the Pickaway County Pickleball Association brought it to Circleville City Schools’ students during their gym class.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a Wiffle ball, with 26–40 round holes, over a net.
The Pickaway County Pickleball Association visited the middle school and high schools while working with physical education teachers and more than 100 students to teach the game.
“We knew that each P.E. teacher had received a grant from The Circleville City School Foundation to purchase nets and equipment for pickleball, and we wanted to introduce the kids to the sport as soon as we could,” Julie Strawser, Pickaway County Pickleball Association member, said.
“The equipment for the school is backordered, so we brought our own nets, paddles and balls to the school to help accelerate the learning process. Our group is also providing introductory sessions at the YMCA, and we want to build enthusiasm for the sport anywhere we can.”
Strawser said the reaction to the sport was well received by students.
“The instructors and students were happy to have Assistant Superintendent Kirk Henderson, High School Principal Chris Thornsley and grade 6-12 Media Specialist Trent Roberts drop in to play a few games,” Strawser said.
Roberts, an avid pickleball player in the Columbus area, obtained a donation to the Circleville City Schools of two nets, 12 paddles and pickleballs from Dave Ganim, a Dublin resident and member of the Ohio Pickleball Association.
“I was amazed at how well pickleball was received by the students,” Roberts said. “I had numerous students asking if we could continue playing the next week.”
PE Teacher Crystal Thornsley echoed that sentiment saying that her eighth-grade students asked to continue play after the introductory week with PCPA members.
“What an awesome opportunity for the kids to learn a new sport,” Thornsley said. “I was 100 percent pleased with their enjoyment, effort and attitude. The kids thought it was really neat to play with the PCPA members. They were impressed with how good the adults were.”
Over the four-day period, the students progressed from learning basic skills and rules of play to playing the game.
Jacob Johnson, a CHS sophomore, has been playing the sport for a few months with PCPA members.
“Pickleball is an easy game to learn, no matter what your age,” Johnson said. “Most of my classmates would like to play again.”
PCPA members who served as instructors were Julie and Tom Strawser, Peggie Shaw, Steve Riffle, Dean Huston, Frank Bonelli and Janice McMunn. In addition to their work with the Circleville City Schools, PCPA members put on a clinic at the Williamsport Community Center on Nov. 3. For more information about the PCPA, check out the website, www.pickawaycountypickleball.org.
Free introductory pickleball sessions provided by PCPA members are being offered at the Pickaway County Family YMCA on the second and fourth Sundays of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information about the classes, contact the Pickaway County Family YMCA at (740) 477-1661.
Comments provided by the Pickaway County Pickleball Association.