CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau is hosting the Music and Food Truck Festival this weekend as part of the Coughlin Event Series.
On Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will feature music from Steve Riggs and Jason D. Williams. The event is at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center.
“This will be free to the public and the final event in our 2021 Coughlin Event Series,” Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said.
“The event will feature a great assortment of local and regional food trucks, locally crafted beverages from M&O Spirits and Manchester Hill Winery, as well as local musician Steven Riggs and national performer and recording artist Jason D. Williams headlining the event.”
Wilson shared his excitement for the event.
"Our primary goal is to bring people into the area and showcase the fantastic live venue we have at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center by featuring a great local artist, Steven Riggs, as well as a national recording artist, Jason D. Williams," he said.
"A second and equally important goal is to share local food, wines and spirits to provide a unique, memorable experience for all who attend. In this way, we hope to bring attendees back for other great events in our community and support our local businesses."
In the past, they've hosted similar events in Downtown Circleville and at the Pickaway County Library, but this event is designed to be bigger.
"While we have hosted similar events in the past, the goal was to try something on a larger scale that incorporated local and regional entertainment with space to accommodate a wide variety of local food and drink," Wilson said.
"We wanted to draw not just from those local to the venue, but from surrounding communities as well. With the continued excitement around the renovations at the [Pickaway] Ag and Event Center and the outstanding amphitheater, this was the perfect venue for this event."
In total, seven food booths have signed up, including Taesty’s, Iron Grill, What the Float and Habachi Run. Machester Hill and M&O Spirits will be present at local wineries. There will also be local organizations on hand to share information about their services.
In addition to the music and food truck festival, Wilson and the visitor’s bureau will announce this year’s recipient of the Ned Harden Goodwill Ambassador Award.
The award was named after Harden due to his dedication to the visibility of the Pumpkin Show and Pickaway County and is given to recognize individuals and groups who do embody those principals. Harden died in 2009.
Previous winners include the Circleville Pumpkin Show Committee in 2019, Commercial Point Men’s Club in 2017, Steve Tatman in 2016 and Darlene Weaver in 2015.