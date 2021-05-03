CIRCLEVILLE — A local organization is looking to make sure that the kids who are home from school this summer have plenty to eat with a food drive next week.
The Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional honor society of women educators worldwide, are taking donations for the Community Cupboards. The local chapter will be at the Presbyterian Church, located at 134 East Mound Street from 5 to 6 p.m. on May 11 to take donations for the 19 locations throughout Pickaway County.
“We’re inviting the community to participate in the food drive,” Karen Bensonhaver, a member of the society, said. “They don’t have to even leave their cars, we’ll take the items from them. Please come out and give in the spirit of the season.”
Bensonhaver said they are asking for food items specifically for children who will be spending most of the summer at home once school lets out.
“The Community Cupboards, or Blessing Boxes, are a way that we, in the community, can help those who are struggling to feed their families,” Bensonhaver said.
“The number of struggling families is growing and the need for food donations is growing. Items needed are non-perishable food and toiletries. Our goal this time is to remember the children who will be home this summer and may need food they can fix themselves
Bensonhaver said they’re specifically looking for non-perishable food like cereal and Pop-Tarts, canned pasta, snack foods, ramen noodles, canned fruit and vegetables, beans and wieners, soup and other food for children, but they’ll take any items donated like powdered or evaporated milk, crackers, tuna fish, canned chicken, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, baked beans, as well as types of toiletries.
“Monetary gifts may also be given,” Bensonhaver said. “Write ‘Community Cupboards’ in the memo section of the check. Make it out to Brooks-Yates Center — Housing Opportunities and send it to the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 200 East High Street in Circleville.”
The 19 Community Cupboard locations are located at The Pickaway County Family YMCA, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities on East High Street, The Pickaway Senior Center, Second Baptist Church on West Mill Street, Circleville Community Methodist Church, Circleville Community Mission located on Lowery Lane, Pickaway County Public Library, Pickaway County Visitors Center, Good Shepherd Church, Emmett Chapel on Tarlton Road, Saint Joseph Parish Center on Ohio Street, Pickaway County Job and Family Services located on South Pickaway Street, South Bloomfield Elementary School, Pickaway County Public Library Younkin Branch in Ashville, Darbyville Community Center, Williamsport United Methodist Church, Smitty’s Tavern in New Holland, Laurel Hills United Methodist Church in Laurelville and Commercial Point United Methodist Church.