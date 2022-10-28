AAUW Learns About Mobility

CIRCLEVILLE — Joanna M. Pinkerton, CEO of the Columbus Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), spoke to the American Association of University Women on Tuesday at the Pickaway County Library.
AAUW member Carolyn Seitz introduced Pinkerton who talked about “Improving Access to Mobility.”
COTA is the regional mobility organization that provides service to Columbus and Central Ohio. With a service area covering 562 square miles across five counties serving 1.4 million residents, COTA employs more than 1,100 team members and provided more than 19 million passenger trips in 2019. Since joining COTA in April 2018, Pinkerton has focused on organizational transformation— delivering innovative mobility solutions in response to a rapidly growing community and changing customer preferences, as well as addressing equity issues with both the physical and digital mobility needs of many residents.
Pinkerton said her goal is to move every life forward so as to make transit more accessible in the populated areas. During the four years Pinkerton has served, more than 2,000 people have moved into the Columbus area.
In the United States, transportation is a 17.5% budget item, while in central Ohio, it is a 23% budget item. Traffic management is done using artificial intelligence. Customers now use phones to pay for transit. Individuals on public assistance and veterans receive a 50% discount. High school students in the Columbus Public Schools can ride for free. COTA has a program to train them to drive or work on maintenance.
Columbus is the third city in the United States to implement a system of small busses which will pick up passengers and take them to a destination. This program is now available in south Columbus.
COTA is working with officials in Licking County to plan for transportation for workers at the Intel plant. An ideal highway plan would be three lanes; one for bicycles, one for cars, and one for transit vehicles.
Co-President Debby Stein conducted the business meeting with a dinner served by PB&J. Kendra Strawser, Treasurer, sent her report online. Nel LaRock, Cultural Diversity Chairman, reported on four programs; The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, The Wilds, Zoombezi Bay, and the Safari Golf Club are working to provide a more inclusive workplace. They plan to use the RISE Scholarship Program to offer 14 scholarships of $5,000 for internship positions. RISE stands for respect, inclusion, success, and education. Recipients need to be 18 and enrolled in College. Other programs were the M&M Diversity Makeover, Sailing for Diversity, and the cancellation of Diversity Days
Stein provided information on public policy. She encouraged members to research the candidates and issues. Voting is a very important part of citizenship.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 15 at the Pickaway County Library. Kim Shannon, from 3 Pitts and a Lady, an animal welfare organization in Pickaway County, will speak on animal welfare. New members are welcome.