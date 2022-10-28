AAUW Learns About Mobility

Joanna M. Pinkerton

CIRCLEVILLE — Joanna M. Pinkerton, CEO of the Columbus Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), spoke to the American Association of University Women on Tuesday at the Pickaway County Library.  


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments