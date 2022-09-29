AAUW Learns about the Snake Den Mounds

During the American Association of University Women meeting at the Dean and Pat Barr Farm, Bob Hines, local historian, spoke about the history of the Snake Den Mounds. Left to right Dean Barr, Pat Barr, Ruth Tenant, AAUW Co-President, and Bob Hines.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — When the American Association of University Women met Sept. 20 at the Dean and Pat Barr Farm, lunch was served in the new barn, which serves as an educational center, and Bob Hines, local historian, spoke about the history of the three mounds.

