AAUW Learns about the Snake Den Mounds

During the American Association of University Women meeting at the Dean and Pat Barr Farm, Bob Hines, local historian, spoke about the history of the Snake Den Mounds. Left to right Dean Barr, Pat Barr, Ruth Tenant, AAUW Co-President, and Bob Hines.
CIRCLEVILLE — When the American Association of University Women met Sept. 20 at the Dean and Pat Barr Farm, lunch was served in the new barn, which serves as an educational center, and Bob Hines, local historian, spoke about the history of the three mounds.
They were named the Snake Den Mounds because many snakes were found nesting there in the 1800’s. The mounds date back 3,000 years. Historians believe the Hopewell people were involved about 2,000 years ago, but other early people were also contributors.
Members were taken back to the Mounds on a hay wagon. Hines continued his presentation on the site, sharing artifacts from the excavations. One of the most interesting things was the fire pit lined with stones. Bodies were burned there and the fire was so hot it melted the stones. Other bodies were buried on the site.
The Barrs built the education center so that school groups from Pickaway County could visit and learn about the Mounds. Adult programs have also been held.
The October meeting of AAUW will be on October 25 at the Library. Dinner is at 5:45 p.m. followed by the program. Joanna Pinkerton, CEO of COTA, will speak. Joanna is the daughter of Roy and Pat Mullins of Circleville. New members are welcome.
