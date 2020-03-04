CIRCLEVILLE — In the middle of January, the Circle Area Humane Society responded to reports of animals being abandoned in Deer Creek State Park. Since then, some of the animals are still in need of a home while the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.
During the weekend of Jan. 11 through Jan. 12, the Circle Area Humane Society notified locals of five dogs and two pigs being found near and around the beach area of the park. The dogs were reported to be emaciated, which required frequent visits to one of the local veterinary clinics in the area.
When the dogs were found, Humane Agent Pam Mount stated their ribs could be visibly seen. The dogs were also reported to be dehydrated along with being visibly hungry. The the local Humane Society fed all of the dogs three times a day along with regular visits to the vet to make sure their health was at optimal form.
Since being found in the park, the workers are still taking care of some of the dogs and pigs. The two pot belly pigs found at the park are still in foster care. Mount stated that the Humane Society is still looking for permanent homes for them.
“I would like to get it out there that we are still needing a permanent home for those two,” Mount told The Circleville Herald.
Flinstone and Blanket are two very large animals measuring in at 200 pounds a piece. Mount added that they would like to see the two pigs stay together because of their bond with one another.
Out of the dogs found, three have been sent to permanent homes since being cared for and brought up to good health standards. Mount said that the worst emaciated dog was the first to be placed in a permanent home. He went to a family that had adopted from the agency before.
Another dog, named Reba, was also placed in a permanent home on Feb. 29 going to another family that had adopted from the agency before. Reba was graded roughly a two out of five on her body condition when found.
Reba was found to be extremely emaciated and dehydrated after being discovered in a locked porta potty. Reba was placed with a family who has other dogs for her to play with.
“I personally got a text last night from the family saying that they were excited that she actually jumped up on the couch and was a member of the family,” Mount commented.
Another dog, Peter, has fully healed from his conditions and is scheduled to be placed with a family this Saturday.
With just five days of being in the care of Humane Society, Mama Mary gave birth to six puppies. One of the pups died during the birthing process but the rest of her litter is happy and healthy, especially Mama Mary. According to Mount, by Ohio law, puppies have to be eight weeks old before going through adoption. The puppies are currently six weeks old and will be able to find homes in the near future.
The final dog that was found in Deer Creek Park was already in the care of a permanent owner. After just a few short days, the owner contacted the Circle Area Humane Society and was able to be returned with no complications.
“We were happy to reunite that one with its family,” Mount said.
The Circle Area Humane Society is still in the midst of an investigation into the perpetrator who abandoned the dogs at the park. Mount stated that the agency is working the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in the investigation.
“It is ongoing; any tips are still welcome,” Mount said. “We are getting closer into hopefully getting these animals justice.”
The Circle Area Humane Society can be contacted via email at cahs1@frontier.com orby phone at 740-474-8690. Tips can be made anonymously.