AMANDA — An Amanda-Clearcreek High School student has died following a traffic crash Wednesday near the village.
Sophie Mazgay, a senior at the school, was involved in an crash around noon Wednesday at U.S. Route 22 and Sand Hill Road. Mazgay was transported to Grant Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
Mazgay’s vehicle and a dump truck collided, causing the crash. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return phone calls for information on the crash.
J.B. Dick, Amanda Superintendent, said the district’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
“She was a great kid and we all mourn her big time,” he said.
Dick said after the news of the crash made it to the students, they gathered outside the school Wednesday night and he met with them to share some words.
“I told them to lean on each other and to not be afraid to reach out to us for help,” Dick commented. “We wanted to make sure they knew we’d have counselors here for them this morning."
According to Dick, the outpouring of support from the community, including the surrounding schools has been incredible.
“What’s totally amazed me is the support and offers of help the area districts and community have offered to us,” he added. “It’s been absolutely incredible and we appreciate it beyond words. It’s going to be a tough time here for a while. This is the first time we’ve lost a student during the school year since I’ve been here and losing a student is never easy.”
In addition to being a student at the school, Mazgay was a softball player at the school.