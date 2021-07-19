CIRCLEVILLE — It’s about to get easier to access local establishments thanks to a new program organized by the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau.
As part of something they’re calling #accesspickaway, the Brooks-Yates Housing board, a sub entity of the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is paying for some metal ramps to be constructed to provide wheel access to local businesses and organizations.
The first business, Uniquely Yours, has already received their portable ramp. The ramps are designed to be taken inside the store when it’s not open and in use.
“It’s not only beneficial to people with disabilities, but also elderly people who might have a hard time with steps or even baby strollers,” Heather Foll, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Connections Coordinator, said. “It’s a great benefit for a business to have.”
Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said this helps with some of the infrastructure needs of the older buildings in many of the county’s communities.
“Access Pickaway is a great step forward in making local amenities accessible to everyone and addressing challenges that can arise with some of our beautiful historic buildings,” he said.
“At the visitors bureau, it allows us to display a commitment to our businesses by giving them an opportunity to welcome more customers and it offers greater variety and a better experience to our residents and visitors. Simply put, each ramp means more people can access more places, which is ultimately our goal as we promote travel and tourism in Pickaway County.”
The ramps are being constructed by Pickaway Machine and Fabrication.
“They have been fantastic to work with and have made the production process very easy,” Wilson said.
There are several other interested groups who have lined up to receive theirs, including Manchester Hill Winery, The Ted Lewis Museum and Global Therapy Consultants.
“There are several others in the county that have requested ramps and we hope to secure funding for those as well,” Wilson said.
If a business or organization would like to be added to the waiting list, they are asked contact the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau at 740-474-3636.