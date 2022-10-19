Miss Pumpkin Show Court 2022

The 2022 Miss Pumpkin Show Court. Queen Jaycie Spires (center) is a junior at Amanda-Clearcreek High School, Destiny Doan (left) is a junior at Teays Valley High School and Molly Prochaska is a junior at Zane Trace.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Jaycie Spires was crowned 2022 Miss Pumpkin Show Queen.

