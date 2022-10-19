CIRCLEVILLE — Jaycie Spires was crowned 2022 Miss Pumpkin Show Queen.
Spires, an Amanda-Clearcreek junior, was crowned at the 115th Pumpkin Show Wednesday night in front of several hundred people.
Alongside Spires, Destiny Doan, a Teays Valley Junior, was crowned First Attendant and Molly Prochaska, a junior at Zane Trace, was crowned Second Attendant.
“We had a huge crowd out there,” Spires said. “That was more people than I’ve seen out there in a while. It was exciting.”
Spires is a varsity sideline and competition cheerleader, a varsity wrestler and she plans to join the track and field team. She’s also a member of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA, Amanda-Clearcreek High School Science Club, Hope Squad and is a counselor for multiple 4-H camps and is a leader of the Fairfield County Shooting Sports club.
Each of the girls will represent the Circleville Pumpkin Show around the state and ride in the remaining parades on the Pumpkin Show Queens Float.
Spires was honest about what she was most looking forward to.
“I’d love to meet new people but honestly, I’m just so excited for the food,” she said.
Each of the girls reacted to their name being called.
Spires said she was squeezing all the other girls hands. As her name was called she put her hands up in front of her face in shock.
“Any single win from any of those girls would have been wonderful,” she said of her fellow contestants. “I was just so happy to see all my friends and family out there for that moment.”
Doan said her brain was on autopilot and she didn’t even remember he stage question.
“I was just spitting out words,” she said. “I was not expecting to hear my name at all. I am extremely grateful.”
Prochaska said she didn’t feel like she did that great on her question.
“I thought I had a solid interview and when I heard my name all the anxiety went away and it was total relief,” she said. “I didn’t even know what to feel. It was such a good feeling and I’m so thankful for everyone who helped me get here.
A bitter cold night, many of the girls on stage were shivering, including Doan who said she couldn’t feel her feet.
“It’s a little chilly out,” Spires added.
As part of her outgoing duties 2021 Miss Pumpkin Show Queen Chandler Hayes gave a piece of advice as outgoing queen to the new court.
“Take it all in girls, tonight is the most special of them all,” she said. “The days that will follow will go by so fast, especially this week. It will feel hectic at times but it’s so worth it. One of things is riding our beautiful float seeing so many smiling faces night after night. It’s something you’ll cherish forever.”
Also as part of the night, the event’s organizers held a moment of silence for long time volunteer Linda Ballou who died just weeks before this year’s Pumpkin Show. Ballou was a longtime volunteer with the queen’s contest, among other events.