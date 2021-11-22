CIRCLEVILLE — Four members of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and two members of the Circleville Police Department Communications Division have completed training as part of the Paint Valley ADAMH Crisis Intervention Team.
The training is designed to help first responders react appropriately to situations involving someone with a mental illness or a developmental disability.
Penny Dehner, executive director of the ADAMH Board, said the training was important.
“It is very important to assure that we have trained first responders in our board region, not only for the safety of our officers, but also for our communities,” she said. “We are really excited to make this training available.”
The training was offered to many different departments among the Paint Valley ADAMH region that includes Pickaway, Fayette, Highland, Pike and Ross Counties.
Tanner McDonald, Jonathon Davis, Zach Meadows and Colton Fox of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Amanda Springfield and Danielle Puckett of the Circleville Police Department completed the training.