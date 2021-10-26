CIRCLEVILLE — The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) Board is asking voters to renew their property tax levy.
The levy, which is not a new tax, but rather a continuance of current taxes, is to pay for current expenses related to the district.
Penny Dehner, executive director, said the need has increased for services, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Behavioral health service needs have increased immensely during this pandemic,” Dehner said.
“Suicide rates are up and overdose deaths are up. Clearly, that is evidence of the need, but there are so many people suffering from anxiety, separation and depression simply for what the pandemic has done to our communities.”
Dehner said needs have also increased in the area of tele-health and that many of those infrastructure needs haven’t been met.
“Our providers were not really equipped to provide tele-health,” Dehner said. “It’s not only provider agencies, but the individuals are ill equipped with no webcam or a lack of internet speed.”
With that in mind, Dehner said they felt they also shouldn’t increase their funding. The levy across all five counties generates about $4.7 million.
“The board felt like we couldn’t ask for more money, and we need it as needs have increased,” she said.
“As COVID has impacted so many people, we felt like we can’t ask for additional funding from our residents.
[The levy] provides us the stable funding for the next 10 years and hopefully, we can continue to do a great job grant writing and we can address the increased need in our communities,” Dehner said.
“I think everyone would agree the needs have increased, but we have to think outside the box of ways to fund those needs.”
Dehner said they’ve received support from all five county commissioner boards and all five sheriffs.
“That speaks volumes about the community leaders being involved and for the need of the levy,” she said. “We think that’s huge and we’re thrilled with their confidence in us.”
Dehner said they received $2.6 million in state and federal funding in 2020, and that the levy makes up about 56 percent of their budget.
“I’d struggle to think how we’d do things with a little over $2.6 million for federal and state government funding in 2020, we get to do our job, but that’s something I think every state agency would tell you,” she said.
Dehner said she felt that people might not realize all the services the ADAMH Board provides. They work in crisis support, treatment and prevention.
“We are the safety net for services in our community,” Dehner said.
“We provide dollars to agencies we contract with so people with little or no insurance have access to services. If you don’t have insurance, instead of billing the person, that bill they bill the ADAMH Board for that. That’s a lot of what we do, treatment services for people with little-to-no insurance. We also provide for evidence-based intervention in the schools.
Most people don’t understand crisis care and that we provide it in schools and jails,” Dehner said.
“If someone is in the jail and has a mental-health crisis in the jail, someone has to respond to that and that’s where we come in, to go do those services. All of that has to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That’s what the ADAMH Board pays for.”