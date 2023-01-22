Addiction Coalition Gets Rotary Support

Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition spoke Thursday to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club. And the club inducted two new members, Michele Lanman and Stacy Young. From the left are Ty Ankrom, Pickaway Addiction Director Stacy Young, Maggie Simmons, Michele Lanman and her sponsor, Jayme Fountain. 

 Photo By David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Noon Rotary recently made a financial contribution to Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition in support of the agency's efforts to provide education to county residents about the harms of alcohol and drug abuse.


