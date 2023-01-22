Addiction Coalition Gets Rotary Support

Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition spoke Thursday to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club. And the club inducted two new members, Michele Lanman and Stacy Young. From the left are Ty Ankrom, Pickaway Addiction Director Stacy Young, Maggie Simmons, Michele Lanman and her sponsor, Jayme Fountain.
CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Noon Rotary recently made a financial contribution to Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition in support of the agency's efforts to provide education to county residents about the harms of alcohol and drug abuse.
Maggie Simmons, the agency's director, spoke to Rotary about the many programs now in place to provide resources for youth, parents and community members. Also, Michele Lanman and Stacy Young were inducted into Rotary as their new members. Rotarian Ty Ankrom sponsored Young and Rotarian Jayme Fountain sponsored Lanman for induction as members of this club that is more than 100 years of service in Pickaway County.
Lanman is associated with Buck Spot Inc., an over-the-road trucking company, and Young is a loan officer for the Savings Bank.
Rotary began in Chicago in 1905 with the idea that business professionals could exchange ideas and develop friendship. Since then the mission has changed as now you no longer have to be a man or a business owner to join the club like you did in the early days. Now there are rotary clubs on six continents.
Nearly 101 years ago, the local chapter started on Feb. 22, 1922 and in the early days they provided support to the Ohio Society for Crippled Children, which operated a home on West Ohio Street in Circleville.
Since then the club has had many homes including at the former American Hotel, the Elks Club and now Watt Street Tavern where they meet at noon on Thursdays.
In more recent history, and seeing a need for a second Rotary Club in the community, Drexel Poling, Jim River and Bill Stout helped start the Circleville Sunrise Rotary Club in 1988 as membership grew.
In other Rotary news, distinguished Rotarian Richard W. Fullen, 92, passed away on Wednesday, January 18. Fullen's obituary appears on page A2. Fuller was a longtime member of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club, where he was the treasurer for 50 years and a Paul Harris fellow. Rest in Peace.
A proud Rotarian, David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club.
