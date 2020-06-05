CIRCLEVILLE — Additional Ohio businesses have been given a reopening date as long as they follow current health guidelines.
Day camps and residential camps have been given the green light to reopen at any time while some entertainment venues can begin reopening on June 10.
“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks and maintain good hand hygiene,” stated Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains, and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”
The following is a list of the businesses that can open on June 10:
• Aquariums
• Art galleries
• Country clubs
• Ice skating rinks
• Indoor family entertainment centers
• Indoor sports facilities
• Laser tag facilities
• Movie theaters (indoor)
• Museums
• Playgrounds (outdoor)
• Public recreation centers
• Roller skating rinks
• Social clubs
• Trampoline parks
• Zoos
These businesses are to follow the retail, consumer, service and entertainment guidelines, which includes:
• Allowing all customers, patrons, visitors, contractors, vendors and similar individuals to use facial coverings, except for specifically documented legal and health reasons. These businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, except for those who have legal or health reasons.
• There should be a six-foot distance between customers and operating hours should be set aside specifically for at-risk populations.
• Employees must perform daily symptom assessment and wash their hands regularly. Hand sanitizer should be placed in high-contact locations and frequently touched should be cleaned after every use.
• A maximum capacity should be established for each business, the entry of guests should be staggered and signs encouraging social distancing should be posted throughout the establishment.
• Employees must stay home if they are symptomatic and immediately isolate and seek medical care. If an individual develops COVID-19 symptoms while at work, the local health district should be contacted and the business should be shut down for deep sanitation.