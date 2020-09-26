CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County is set to receive about $2.1 million in COVID-19 relief funding following the passage of House Bill 614.
The funding, part of the CARES Act that was passed by the Federal Legislature, is in addition to the $525 million provided locally earlier this year. This second round of releases is $650 million across the country.
Most of the entities within the county received funding. The City received the most funding at $506,302, followed by Scioto Township with $316,142, Darby Township with $126,197 and Washington Township $111,783. Amounts ranged for the townships from Wayne Townships $19,603 at the lowest to Darby’s total with the bulk of them being in the $20,000 to $40,000 range.
The funding can be used on any COVID-19 related burdens for the individual governments.
The legislation also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.
“I was proud to support House Bill 614 today,” said Representative Gary Scherer. “The legislation not only fixes Ohio’s troubled unemployment compensation system, but aids our local communities who are struggling during the pandemic through the COVID-19 relief funding.”
The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature.