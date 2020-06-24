CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health Systems has reduced restrictions for inpatient visits and Adena is allowing one visitor per day during visitation hours to anyone who isn’t in a specialty or high-risk area.
“The support of family and other support persons is an important aspect of the healing process,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “While it was important to limit access to patients and staff for the past several weeks, we are pleased to be able to offer patients and families an opportunity for in-person interaction and visitation.”
Under their current policy, the visitor must be the same person for the entire day and high-risk areas, such as behavioral health and COVID-19 cohorts, will have visitor restrictions determined at the unit or providers description.
To assure a safe environment with appropriate social distancing, and maintenance of the personal protective equipment, such as masks, it is necessary to limit how many people are in Adena facilities at any given time,” Graham added. “We will require visitors to participate in the COVID-19 screening process and to register upon entry. Everyone who enters must follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines and must wear a mask or face covering while in the hospital.”
Some of Adena’s other guidelines including no visitors under the age of 18 unless they are the parent of a patient, one visitor may accompany any patient presenting to the emergency department, patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians and visitors are not permitted during most physician office visits or visits to testing areas due to limited space.
Currently, the hospital’s visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and the full policy can be viewed at Adena’s website at adena.org.