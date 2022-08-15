CIRCLEVILLE — Adena Health System has opened a new location in Circleville, their Orthopedic and Spine Institute.
The facility, located next to their urgent care at 160 Summit Avenue, is a 3,000 square foot facility that will provide specialized care for orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, neurology, podiatry and interventional pain management.
Kathi Edrington, Cheif Operating Officer, kicked off the ribbon cutting and celebration Monday morning.
“To have this annexed here in Circleville is incredible and we’re so excited today to have this open for the community,” she said. “It goes with our constant persuit to meet the needs of our community and keep our care close to home. This is really exciting.
Edrington then introduced Dr. Steven Barrientos who will operate in Circleville.
“I’m excited to be here and make this my new home,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new patients and serving the community as well as the local high schools here.”
Jeff Graham, President and CEO of Adena Health System, shared why they chose to expand to Circleville, naming the facility that opened this week their 42nd in the region.
“What’s exciting is the continued growth in Pickaway County and specifically Circleville,” he said. “That’s truly reflective on the growth of the community. You look around and you see all the new construction and the life of the community is exciting. It’s growing and w’ere thankful to be a part of that with the residents of Pickaway County and expanding on our location.”
Graham called the new facility an expansion of their existing program.
“We’re truly a regional health system and our focus is to keep people close to home for their care everyday with physicians and providers that are in this community everyday taking care of the community,” he said.