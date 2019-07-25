CHILLICOTHE (July 24, 2019) – Adena Regional Medical Center’s Stroke Program has earned the American Heart and American Stroke Associations’ Gold Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes a hospital’s 24-month performance in treating stroke, and its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive treatment that is based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines that are supported by the latest scientific evidence.
The hospital, which is nationally recognized as a Primary Stroke Center, is seen as having processes in place to ensure patients arriving at the hospital, with stroke-like symptoms, are evaluated and treated as quickly as possible.
“People can rest assured that when time matters most Adena’s Primary Stroke Center will deliver high-quality stroke care for those living in our communities and region,” said Neurologist Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, who leads Adena’s Stroke Program. “As a recipient of this award, our patients can trust that our team at Adena is committed to ensuring our patients receive the most appropriate stroke treatment available that is based on the latest scientific evidence.”
For more information on stroke care at Adena, visit adena.org/stroke.
This item was submitted by the hospital.