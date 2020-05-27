CIRCLEVILLE — After a four-month delay due to COVID-19, Adena Health System is opening their newest location, a walk-in clinic, in Circleville on June 1.
The 5,000 square-foot facility is located on the city’s south side within Circleville Plaza at 166 Summit Avenue, which is located between Crites Road and Sperry Drive.
“We are excited to finally open this location and expand Adena’s health care services in Circleville,” said Adena Health President and CEO Jeff Graham. “We delayed our original opening date because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now is the right time to open and to safely help our patients in Pickaway County take care of their urgent health care needs.”
Initial services to be offered at Adena Urgent Care — Circleville include acute care for illnesses like flu, colds, cough, strep throat and more; sprains, strains and minor fractures; sports physicals, outpatient laboratory services and x-ray and mobile 3D mammograms.
“Adena is committed to making care convenient for people living and working in our nine-county service region,” Graham added when the statement for the facility was announced. “For more than 10 years, Adena has offered primary and specialty care services to our patients in Circleville and throughout Pickaway County. The addition of this urgent care facility will give people in the community easy access for care, when they need it at a location that will offer conveniences they have never experienced in an urgent care setting.”
Graham mentioned that Adena will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 in the community and do their part to provide safe care, including additional cleaning practices and safety measures.
“Patients can feel secure in knowing that Adena hospitals and outpatient locations are safe,” he stated.
Adena also has a system where patients can sign in from a secondary location such as their home and wait there to be notified when it’s time for them to go to the clinic. Traditional walk-in services will also still be available.
“After signing in online, the patient can continue working or resting from home until they are notified that it’s time for them to come to the clinic to see a provider,” Graham said.
Adena will continue to maintain their other two locations in Circleville.