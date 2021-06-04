CIRCLEVILLE — After 29 years at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Velma Adkins is looking forward to making some memories with family after witnessing several major changes and firsts inside the office.
On May 28, Adkins completed her final shift as secretary, beginning her retirement and the next chapter of her life. She started her career at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office in August of 1992.
Throughout her career, the Sheriff’s Office changed in many ways. When she first started out, the transmission of information to and from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was more of a physical one than it is in present day.
“The documents were often handwritten, and most information was found on paper rather than on a screen,” Adkins said.
Today, information can be accessed in seconds, allowing Adkins and the rest of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office to help the community just as quickly.
However, technology is not the only thing that changed at the Sheriff’s Office over the last 29 years; Adkins witnessed the first female officers join the ranks at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
“I was very happy to see women becoming officers, and I hope that little girls are inspired by our female officers,” she said.
Adkins said she felt she was able to positively impact the community and lives of the people who live in Pickaway County, which is something she’ll miss the most. In the next phase of her life, she does plan to continue to serve through volunteer opportunities.
Another aspect of the job she’ll miss will be her coworkers, calling them all a “very close-knit group of people.”
Looking ahead, with her new free time, she plans to spend more time making new memories with her grandchildren and other family. She said she wishes to explore the beauty of Pickaway County with her family and take plenty of vacations.