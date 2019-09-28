CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University, in partnership with the Mid-State League (MSL), hosted its inaugural ADVANCE Mid-State League 2019 Leadership Summit on Sept. 10. The Summit was attended by 18 of 23 MSL member schools. At the conclusion of the event, two student-athletes from each school were awarded a $3,500 ADVANCE Leadership Scholarship to attend Ohio Christian.
To qualify for the ADVANCE Leadership Scholarship, students must show dedication academic success, community service, leadership on and off the court, selflessness, and contribute to their sport. One male and one female student-athlete were selected from each school. Female only schools awarded two female students.
Katelynn Connell of Amanda
Jayse Miller of Amanda
Peyton Perini of Circleville
Cade Burton of Circleville
Alli Nungester of Circleville
Jaela Curtis of Columbus
Cristopher Anthony of Columbus
Emma Lands of Circleville
Luke Baldwin of Circleville
Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, equipping students academically and spiritually for a variety of real-world careers. With five ways to earn degrees through online and classroom options, our supportive faculty foster excellence and integrity in a caring community.
The main campus is located 30 minutes south of Columbus with additional onsite locations throughout Ohio and in Atlanta, Georgia.