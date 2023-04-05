CIRCLEVILLE — The Roundtown Champions Advocacy group met this week to share their concerns with City Council about plans to meet with other groups in the near future in an effort to make Circleville and Pickaway County more accessible to people with disabilities.
Members of the group spoke to Michelle Blanton, member of City Council on a number of subjects including downtown bathroom access, accessibility of the city’s parks, sidewalks, and more.
“One of the things we really want to focus on is accessibility,” said Carmen Shelton, member of the group that led the meeting. “We want to create a task force to talk about accessibility issues in Circleville and how to make things more accessible. I wanted to gather some feedback on what needs to be more accessible in Circleville.”
Some of the things that the task force would do include reaching out to property owners to share some of the things they can do to improve accessibility, increase awareness of programs that exist and explore ways local government can help remove roadblocks to address some issues.
On the subject of sidewalks, members of the group spoke about broken sidewalks or raised sidewalks and the issue of missing sidewalks. One specific example is a section of North Pickaway Street leading to the hospital where there is no sidewalk between two sections of the street where there is sidewalk.
When it came time to discuss the city’s parks, the idea was floated to create an easier access on the east side of Barthelmas Park so people in wheelchairs could make it over the hill unassisted either through a second entrance off State Route 56 or some other method.
“If you’re coming in the entrance off Kingston Pike and you park near that entrance, someone who is in a chair that is not able to do hills makes that more difficult,” said Travis Dresbauch, member of the group and receptionist at the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “That’s why I suggested the last time I was at City Hall of putting another entrance on state Route 56 instead of Kingston Pike. For those that are trying to get up that hill who have mobility issues to get up over, that hill is an issue.”
Another subject was the topic of public restrooms downtown and how many places are unaccessible, have restrooms that are too small to use or that don’t have public restrooms. An idea was floated to designate a willing business or entity who would open their doors to the public to alleviate the issue.
Shelton shared she was interested in meeting with other members of the city, county, state and federal government to address some of those issues.
Blanton said she planned to take what she learned to the City Service Committee and City Service Director Jim Stanley to see how the city might be able to address some of the concerns and issues.