Gas Prices

FILE — Jennifer Quinn fills her SUV at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The average price of regular gasoline nationwide is up slightly Wednesday, Sept. 21, from a day earlier, the first time prices have climbed in 99 days.

 AP Photo/Steven Senne

After 99 consecutive days of declining gasoline prices, the cost for a gallon edged a penny higher Wednesday.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments