NEW YORK — Investigators probing the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein inside a federal jail in lower Manhattan are uncovering “serious irregularities,” Attorney General William Barr said Monday, while vowing that any of the convicted sex offender’s co-conspirators “should not rest easy.”
The comments from the nation’s top law enforcement officer came two days after Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan Correctional Center. A source said Epstein had been taken off of suicide watch despite an earlier attempt to hang himself.
“This case was important to the victims who had the courage to come forward and deserved the opportunity to confront the accused in the courtroom,” Barr said at a conference in New Orleans.
“I was appalled — indeed the whole department was — and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”
Shortly after Barr delivered his remarks, Judge Richard Berman, who denied Epstein bail because he was a flight risk and danger to the community, called the case “a tragedy.”
“Jeffrey Epstein’s death is a tragedy to everyone involved in this case,” Berman said in statement.
Correction officers at the jail were not checking on Epstein every 30 minutes as required, according to reports. He was also reportedly alone in his cell, though guidelines require inmates at risk of suicide have a cellmate.
Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have vowed that the investigation into the multimillionaire’s elaborate scheme to abuse underage girls continues. Both the FBI and Department of Justice inspector general are conducting investigations into Epstein’s death.
“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” Barr said.
“Let me assure you this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”