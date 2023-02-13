Agency Mentors Youth

Erin Allsop, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, gave a presentation about the organization’s efforts to match young people to mentors Thursday to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club. Pictured with Allsop is Ian Webb, Rotary program chair.
CIRCLEVILLE – Serving a five-county area, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio is finding success in matching young people with caring adults, but the need for volunteers is still great, according to Erin Allsop, president and CEO of the locally-based agency.
In a recent presentation to members of Circleville Noon Rotary, Allsop said the agency is currently serving 160 youth in her five-county region and approximately 30 young people are waiting for mentors.
In Pickaway County, there are currently eight successful matches. Alsop said the program has an ongoing need for responsible, trusted and caring adults who can invest in as little as one hour per week with youngsters aged seven and older. Statistics indicate young adults who are assigned a mentor are much more likely to make better choices as they mature, participate in school activities and attend college.
In addition to one-on-one matching, a popular school-based program arranges for mentors to meet with their assigned child at school. Anyone interested in learning more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters program can contact the agency’s main office in Chillicothe.
A bowling fundraiser is set for March 5 in Chillicothe to help raise funds for youth activities.
A proud Rotarian, David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon RotaryClub.
