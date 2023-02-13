Agency Mentors Youth

Erin Allsop, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, gave a presentation about the organization’s efforts to match young people to mentors Thursday to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club. Pictured with Allsop is Ian Webb, Rotary program chair.

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE – Serving a five-county area, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio is finding success in matching young people with caring adults, but the need for volunteers is still great, according to Erin Allsop, president and CEO of the locally-based agency.


