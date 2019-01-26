CIRCLEVILLE — It might not amount to much, but Pickaway County residents are getting a break in 2019 from one agency, which is reducing how much money it collects from a tax levy.
The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will reduce their levy collection on property taxes paid in Pickaway County by a half mill. It will save property owners $6 for every $100,000 valuation of their property. In total, county taxpayers will see a collective reduction of $200,000 because of this measure.
Mike Pelcic, superintendent for the board, gave credit to the commissioners of his board for their long-term fiscal responsibility as a reason behind the millage reduction, which equals the .5-mill roll back owners received in 2018.
“It’s very good management of our funds,” he said. “We’ve pursued other opportunities for revenue. We went after federal Medicaid dollars to help with the expense of service, and we try to do everything we can to maximize revenue from state and federal levels of government.”
The reduction also is made possible because of the agency’s success moving more of their clients into the workforce.
“We’ve done a lot in the area of long-term planning and supports to help reduce the need for our services,” he said. “As an example, we take someone who might have been receiving day support (services.) If we get them employed in the community, we reduce the financial cost on the taxpayers. In the end their quality of life increases and it decreases the cost of services and supports.”
The county’s budget commission, on which Auditor Melissa Betz serves, suggested the reduction to the board of disabilities. One reason for the recommendation was the increased dollars that came back to the county because of higher personal property values the state assessed against entities such as natural-gas pipelines and electric utilities. Betz said there was robust activity in the county along that line last year.
“The budget commission made the decision to reduce the millage by .5 mills, in agreement with PCBDD, in order to bring their overall cash balances down,” she said. “We actually reduced millage last year by .5 mills to try and accomplish the same thing. We reduced it another .5 mills this year because of a very large valuation increase in Public Utility Personal Property value in the county. The increase in valuation was going to mean over $600,000 in additional dollars to their total levies. Since the goal was to reduce their cash balances, and this significant increase in Public Utility Personal Property value was going to add additional tax dollars, the decision was made to take a .5 mill levy to zero.”
The board last passed a tax levy in 2005 and has not gone back to voters since. The reduction is on the continuing levy and could be added back in the future if property valuations go down.