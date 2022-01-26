CIRCLEVILLE — Electric aggregation is dead, at least for now, in the City of Circleville.
City council held a vote to approve legislation to “submit to the board of elections a question of whether or not to adopt the possibility for electricity aggregation.”
According to a story The Herald printed in December, Brenda Fargo, a representative of NOPEC, a nonprofit energy aggregation supplier, spoke before city council at that meeting last December about the process and took questions.
Fargo presented council with a packet of information and spoke for about 15 minutes on the subject under new business.
“Aggregation was brought in as part of the deregulation of the electric and gas industries,” she said. “This is an opportunity for local communities to provide programs for their local businesses and communities.
“This is an opportunity for you to be proactive and assist your residents with their energy costs,” Fargo added.
Fargo went on to explain that the benefits include potential for savings due to larger buying power — using the metaphor of shopping at Sam’s Club or Costco, the ability to negotiate better terms, more options in pricing and/or green energy and protecting residents from what she called “misleading offers.”
Council needed to vote on the legislation again following the legislation’s passage at the end of 2021 due to the ballot language being rejected by the board of elections.
“The ordinance was rejected because of the ballot language and a request for a new ordinance was requested,” Barry Keller, city council president, said during the meeting.
“A new ordinance was drafted and that is the ordinance that was brought here. There were a lot of questions asked by the public and by council members.”
Keller said after the meeting, the topic is over for now.
“We didn’t get enough votes to pass it on an emergency basis and because it didn’t, we don’t have the time to get it filed by Feb. 2,” he said.
“Any emergency ordinance needs five affirmative votes to pass and go into effect immediately and not in 30 days.”
Keller said there was no timetable to return to the topic.
“We’ll have to determine if or when we want to revisit the issue,” he said.
“The ballot measure can now only happen during the Primary or General Election. That’s a conversation for down the road, but I don’t know when it will be.”
The vote in favor of the ordinance was 4-3 with Council Members Sheri Theis, Tom Duvall and Caryn Koch-Esterline voting “No,” cementing that the emergency clause would not take effect and therefore, the ordinance would not go into effect before the deadline for the Primary Election.
“With three “No” votes, that ordinance does not pass,” Keller said after the vote.