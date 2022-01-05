CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame Dinner that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 has been moved to later in 2022.
April Dengler county administrator, said they’ll hold the ceremony honoring the inductees during the annual Farm to Plate Dinner in August and that a date and time will be announced for that ceremony at a later date.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to “recognize outstanding contributions by an individual to agriculture in Pickaway County” and annual awards will honor individual people and families who have done so.
Award recipients are from two categories: farmer or breeder, such as an individual who made major contributions from the land and products; or agriculture-related activity, such as government, education or industry. An anonymous committee is to make the selections each year.
During the ceremony, the 2022 inductees are to be announced and presented with their awards. The nomination window has elapsed for this round of inductees and will be re-opened for the next round later this year.