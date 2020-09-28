DARBYVILLE — A Westfall student is now safe following a false abduction claim.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the female student whose name has not been released, claimed she was the victim of an attempted abduction Friday morning while she was waiting for her bus near Five Points Pike. The victim is a minor.
However, after speaking with the student while her mother was present, the girl recanted her story admitting that it was not true and was in an effort for the girl to avoid going to school.
Charges have been sent to the juvenile prosecutor.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff thanked his deputies and detectives working the case for their efforts all day Friday to resolve it.