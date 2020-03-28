CIRCLEVILLE — On March 25, 2020, the Alliance of the Circleville Police Department, the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department and the U.S. Marshalls Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (S.O.F.A.S.T.) conducted a Search Warrant at 135 Barry Drive in the city of Circleville.
The Circleville Fire Department and Pickaway County Children’s Services also assisted on the scene.
The reason for the search warrant was to locate evidence and to arrest individuals associated with a fatal overdose, which occurred at the residence. The individuals associated in this case did not provide ample assistance to the individual who was overdosing at the residence. If they would have called 911, it is possible the overdose would not have ended fatally.
During the search warrant at the residence, officers located Heroin, several digital scales, glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, over 100 used/unused syringes, suboxone, baggies, foil and several cell phones.
Inside the residence, two minors were also located one of which was two years old.
Arrested were the following:
• Derek Binkley, 38, Circleville, charged with reckless homicide, two counts of child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments.
• Joshua Binkley, 34, Circleville, charged with reckless homicide, two counts of child endangering, possession of heroin and possession of drug abuse instruments.
• Lisa Binkley, 61, Circleville, charged with reckless homicide, three counts of child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments.
• Denise Reed, 30, Circleville, charged with reckless homicide, two counts of child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments.
• Samantha Salyers, 34, Circleville, charged with reckless homicide, two counts of child endangering, possession of heroin and possession of drug abuse instruments.