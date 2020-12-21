Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Emily Moore and I am the new editor for The Circleville Herald.
I took this position recently after leaving the position of sports editor at our sister paper, The Perry County Tribune. And if that title tells you anything, I am a sports nut, but I am also a journalism lover.
To get this out in the open and to be blunt, I am a 25-year-old young professional, but my age does not corrupt my experience or knowledge in the journalism or newspaper world. I graduated from the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown in 2018 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in journalism, a minor in English writing and a focus in digital communication.
After graduation, I played softball professionally in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for Rotterdam’s professional team, and during that time, I was also writing about anything and everything I could. I wrote about the sports over there, the current events and the culture.
When I moved back to the states, I immediately immersed myself in the newspaper world. I became a reporter, then a sports reporter, then a sports editor and now, an editor. While in all of those positions, I learned one thing: how important local news is to the people of the community.
For that reason, I want to let everyone in Pickaway County know that my main focus for this newspaper is local news.
One of my first tasks in this position will be going out into the community to meet people. I am a social individual and I love to completely put myself into the community.
Some may have already met me in the summer months of 2020 when I was working as the temporary editor for The Circleville Herald. With that experience, I know what it takes to be an editor in the community in this county and I plan to fulfill that entirely.
So, just a little about myself — I have two loves in life: journalism and softball. I am fulfilling the journalism love through this editor position, and I fulfill the softball love as a pitching coach and assistant softball coach at Capital University. So, if anyone ever wants to talk softball, you have a conversation waiting with me.
I know how frustrating it is to not know what is going on in the community, and I wish to never make the community frustrated. So, as the editor, I am inviting any individual to give me feedback, criticism, praise, etc. whenever you feel it is necessary. Never hesitate to reach me by phone or email to let me know what is happening within the community. I am all ears at all times.
With that being said, an editor with one reporter can only do so much and know only so much. So, if there is something you feel is important or a good community news-related topic, let me know! I look forward to being a part of your community and working for you all.
My email is emoore@circlevilleherald.com or news@circlevilleherald.com. My phone number is 740-474-3131, Ext. 300131.