The Pickaway County Dog Shelter seeks to place good dogs in loving homes.
But think of the shelter’s workers more as professional dog whisperers – folks who can talk to animals like horse whisperers.
“When these dogs come in, we know nothing about them,” Dog Warden Ron Custer said. “Unless they are surrendered with a little back story, most of the dogs who come into the shelter are strays, so it is important for us as soon as possible to try and evaluate these dogs to get them to where they can survive in this type of environment – they don’t become worse as far as being aggressive or scared.”
The key is learning about the dog to find it a good home.
“We started evaluating these dogs as soon as possible – dogs will come in scared,” Custer said. “Dogs will come in and be aggressive. We start watching body language of the dogs. We start seeing how we can approach them through treats, talking to them in a calm manner, sitting on the floor with them if we can and taking the time necessary to let the dogs know that they are now in a safe environment. Yes, it is loud, noisy and you got to get used to new faces and voices, but we have that time and we will take that time with each and every dog who comes through here.”
It’s the little things that tell a dog’s story.
“We pet these dogs if they are eating to see if they are going to bite us – little things like that,” Custer said. “We try to truly learn everything we can about a dog prior to being adopted so when we tell someone about a dog’s history, we can tell them everything we tried to do and everything we’ve done to get that dog acclimated to its new environment to make it a safe transfer to a new home.”
This getting-to-know-the-dog approach is very successful.
“We have success – I would say 95 percent of the time dogs have come in here who were not approachable or we had to catch in an aggressive manner because they didn’t want to cooperate – we get to where we can handle them, where can feed and go into pet them while they are eating,” Custer said. “We check them for all the little intricacies that people would want to know if they are going to adopt a dog.”
All across Ohio, dog shelters are at capacity or near capacity. Dubbed the dog problem by local leaders, strays abound all across the state. Custer said Pickaway’s shelter cannot take dogs from other counties.
“We have to have space for the strays,” he said. “Shelters from around adjoining counties and throughout Ohio and nationwide are having a population issue.”
Custer praised the phenomenal volunteers who spend time with the dogs.
“One does great bios – Michelle Martin – she comes in, she’s a phenomenal writer who does a little back story on the dogs,” he said. “She puts a little personality with the dogs and the photos she takes, so that’s helped us considerably. I attribute a lot of our success to the work she’s doing. Another volunteer, Amanda Rawlins, comes out and walks the dogs and interacts with them. She’s great!”
The pandemic slowed the pace of volunteers helping the shelter, but that changed post covid.
“Post covid, people have been finding ways to get out and interact with our shelter,” Custer said. “They are a great benefit for us. We like the dogs to know that there are other people who care about them. They see us (shelter workers), they see food and water. They see maybe a play time in the yard when we have it.”
Volunteers keep the dogs happy and offer Custer a chance to see another side of the animals’ personality through their interaction with others.
“The volunteers – I love them,” Custer said. “They are great to come out, walk the dogs and give them free time and some breathing room out of the kennels. And it also gives us a chance to evaluate how they interact with other people because they know us. They know we are in charge. They know we’re going to take them out and feed and water them, and they know what they can and cannot do with us. It’s nice to see them interact with other people and see their personality come out in a different area that we don’t see.”
Custer said the shelter has been very blessed with a lot of improvements. Last year, the commissioners approved all new kennel doors. These are all new stainless steel kennel doors – shelf-like, much better than before.
The shelter has kennel tops to prevent dogs, some of whom are climbers, from escaping.
“We had a dog in here – Sadie – who came from a residence in town and who ended up being a phenomenal girl, but she just got out all of the time, owners didn’t take care of her and let her run all the time,” Custer said. “We finally caught her – she ended up becoming such a sweet dog for us – but boy could she jump. She could jump up and get up on a cinderblock wall.”
Then there’s the daily protocol that involves cleaning and disinfecting the kennels every day, dogs are fed and watered. Weather pending, the dogs spend most of their day outside. When they come inside, workers clean and disinfect the kennels under the pavilion.
Funding for the kennels in the pavilion was provided by Partners for Paws.
Paws holds fundraising events so the funds raised can help pay for medical costs for the shelter dogs. Paws’ goal is help the dogs available for adoption be the best they can be with regard to their health and welfare.
Paws offers a spay/neuter program for adopters. This has helped many new dog owners to spay/neuter their dogs with financial help from Paws.
“Partners for Paws is a phenomenal group of people who support us with veterinary care, kennels – they are a great supporter of us,” Custer said.
A supporter and donor to Partners for Paws provided the concrete floor and drains in the pavilion to make that happen.
Partners for Paws bought new kennels for the new van.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been very blessed to have them partner with us because they love dogs,” Custer said. “They support us and support the public, get the word and my job is made easier by their partnership. I’m very blessed to have them on board.”
Not everyone is supportive of the dog shelter. Custer said some people are critical of the shelter and have an agenda against the Pickaway County Board of Commissioners.
“They believe our practices do not make it safe for our dogs,” he said. “That’s far from the truth.”
Custer said the commissioners are very supportive of the dog shelter.
“Since I’ve been here, the commissioners have been 100 percent behind the operations and making sure we have all the tools in place to make this a healthy, safe, clean and up to standards environment from replacing all these kennel doors – 41 kennel doors with stainless steel; purchased a new wash basin and a ramp for the bigger and older dogs to building the pavilion outside to cover – I don’t think you’ll find many shelters in the state of Ohio who’ll have that sort of facility outside,” he said.
Custer said the dog shelter does not spay or neuter dogs automatically.
“We are probably one of the few shelters that do not do that automatically, but that’s the owner’s choice – we honor that so we give people the choice,” he said.
Custer explained the policy.
“We do not automatically spay and neuter every dog when they come in,” he said. “That’s a policy that the commissioners feel that they don’t want to approve, but what they did approve is to allow the dogs to be spay and neutered after adoption at the discretion of the new owners. With our cooperation and partnership with Partners for Paws, we pay for that spay and neutering 100 percent. The commission believes it should be your choice as a new dog owner whether or not that dog should be spay or neutered. If you do want to spay or neuter the dog, we are going to cover that cost.”
Custer and the staff genuinely care for the dogs.
“I told the commissioners that not only do I bring a law enforcement background to the job, but a love for dogs, patience and understanding and letting the dogs know that we care about them,” he said. “Everyone on my staff truly cares about these dogs.”
Custer’s adopted two shelter dogs – a Great Dane from Cincinnati and a Lab-mix from the Pickaway shelter.
“We’ve always had a heart for shelter dogs,” he said.
The shelter is located at 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, outside Circleville. For more information about how to adopt a dog, call (740) 474-3741.