AMANDA — Students at Amanda Clearcreek Elementary School got up close and personal with some veterans and active duty military personnel Monday during Veterans Day.
The students, which number about 348, spent the morning at different stations that included face painting, a walk of honor, a game and some time with the veterans before a larger assembly in the gymnasium. The veterans were treated to lunch, which was provided by funds raised from two separate pajama days where students could pay $1 and wear their pajamas to school all day.
Libby Wills, principal, said the students learn a little about the importance of veterans and what they’ve done but learn more of the specifics of American history, especially World War I and World War II later on in their educational histories.
“Every grade level has their own set of standards for American history and for this it’s a community standard where we’re reaching out to them and bringing them into the school,” Wills told The Circleville Herald. “As students get older it becomes more about the timeline and sequence of our country and the battles and wars. At this point we’re just recognizing our heritage and why we have the freedoms we have as Americans.”
Wills said teachers have spent time teaching the students about Veterans Day.
“They have the foundation underneath them for what these men and women have done to sacrifice for their freedom,” she added.
Wills said Amanda has done a veterans assembly for many years.
“We do it because the veterans have sacrificed so much for us and our country, and this is a small way we can show appreciation back to our veterans in the surrounding area,” Wills continued.
Fourth grade students Kaden Berger and Max Miller said they asked the veterans and active duty personnel where they’ve been and if they’ve been wounded. They both acknowledged they were enjoying the experience.
“I learned that some of them just stay in one state,” Berger said.
“Some go to a lot of countries and fight,” Miller added.
Hollie Arledge, an active duty member of the Air Force for 17 years, had several students gathered around her table for most of the morning. Arledge works in combat communications; teaching crews of the AC-135 plan to navigate the world safely.
“It’s really neat to share the experience and what we really do,” Arledge commented. “A lot of people don’t understand that women are in the military too. It’s cool that the students are curious and understand what we do and that we protect our country and how important veterans are.”
Carleton “Chip” Thomas was also on hand for the event. He has five grandchildren, including some that currently attend Amanda schools. He was in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968, serving a year in Vietnam.
Thomas said he was proud of the students and recalled a story from last year’s event as an example of the student’s appreciation.
“I had a young man last year give me a hand-drawn colored picture of a serviceman thanking me for my dedication and risking my life,” Thomas remarked. “He came back later on and had his picture taken with me. You don’t see that everywhere you go.”
Kevin Carpenter, who’s active duty Army, brought some of his equipment including his helmet and vest for the kids to try on.
“This is fun, it gives the kids exposure to different aspects of the military,” Carpenter stated. “It’s entertaining to see them put it on. I think I got about five or six that actually said it was heavy. The rest of them think it’s light.”
Carpenter said his favorite part of the day was interacting with the students.
“They see a lot of stuff on TV or in talking with their parents. For them to try on the gear and ask questions it’s exciting for them,” he concluded.